Toyota to halt donations to U.S. lawmakers who contested Biden's win

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it will suspend political donations to U.S. lawmakers who opposed the certification of Joe Biden's win in the presidential election in January. The move by the world's largest automaker came after a U.S. civic group criticized its donations to Republican lawmakers who supported former President Donald Trump's claim to have won the election. "We understand that the PAC (political action committee) decision to support select members of Congress who contested the results troubled some stakeholders," Toyota said in a statement. "We are actively listening to our sta...