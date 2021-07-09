G-20 finance chiefs to meet for talks on uneven recovery, int'l tax

Newsfrom Japan

The finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies will start their two-day meeting in Italy on Friday, with talks likely to focus on efforts to address an increasingly uneven economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and international taxation reform. It will be the first in-person meeting of its kind since the pandemic accelerated early last year, and will take place at a time when concerns are growing over the unequal access to coronavirus vaccines, a situation leading to diverging recoveries across countries. Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yel...