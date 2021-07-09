FOCUS: Improperly piled-up soil seen behind deadly central Japan mudslide

Newsfrom Japan

As search efforts continue for 21 missing people following a large mudslide that hit a spa resort town in central Japan last weekend, experts and local authorities suspect improper accumulation of soil led to the fatal calamity. Local authorities say an estimated 54,000 cubic meters of soil which had been brought to a mountainside by a real estate management firm exacerbated the massive mudslide on July 3 in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, resulting in the death of nine people. Some 56,000 cubic meters of soil in total, mostly the soil left by the company, collapsed into a nearby river, traveling ...