Japan chemical maker Denka doubles resin output at Singapore plant

Japanese chemical manufacturer Denka Co. has begun operations at an enhanced facility in Singapore where it produces high functional transparent resins, enabling the company to double output from the pre-refurbishment levels. The new production lines at the Seraya plant on Jurong Island, restarted July 1 and are capable of making about 140,000 tons of methyl methacrylate-styrene copolymer annually after being redeveloped from a 70,000-ton polystyrene facility. The plant is run by local subsidiary Denka Singapore Pte. Ltd. and is the Tokyo-based company's only methyl methacrylate-styrene copoly...