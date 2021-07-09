Tokyo stocks end lower on sluggish economic recovery concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday amid fears that a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections in Japan and a fresh coronavirus state of emergency in the capital would slow economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 177.61 points, or 0.63 percent, from Thursday at 27,940.42, its lowest close since May 17. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.94 points, or 0.41 percent, lower at 1,912.38. Decliners were led by machinery, rubber product and marine transportation issues.