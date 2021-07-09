Australia to trial home quarantine for vaccinated returning travelers

Newsfrom Japan

Australia said Friday it will conduct a home quarantine trial for fully vaccinated travelers returning from overseas, a move that would alleviate strain on the country's hotel quarantine system. The pilot program will be implemented in South Australia, the southern Australian state whose capital is Adelaide, focusing on travelers who have been vaccinated in Australia and are returning from countries with "low and medium" coronavirus infection risks. Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the trial of two-week home quarantines "an important development" that has the potential to take significant ...