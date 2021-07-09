Japanese MSDF ships rescue 3 crew of boat off east Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Three Indonesian crew members have been rescued by two training vessels of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force after a copra carrier sank off eastern Indonesia on Saturday, the Indonesian Navy said Friday. One of the four crew members of the Mitra Usaha is still missing but the three others were found floating in the southern Halmahera Sea in North Maluku Province on Wednesday and were picked up by the MSDF vessels Kashima and Setoyuki, the navy said. The boat carrying copra between islands in the sea off the province was hit by large waves and strong winds on Saturday, according to the navy. ...