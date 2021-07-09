Baseball: Japan Olympians lead 1st-place Buffaloes past Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Two members of Japan's Olympic team, pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and outfielder Masataka Yoshida, helped the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes trounce the SoftBank Hawks 8-0 on Friday. Yamamoto (9-5) struck out six over seven innings while allowing one walk and six hits at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome as Orix, which hasn't won a pennant since 1996, snapped a three-game winless streak. Yamamoto's nine wins marked a career-high and tied him for the league lead with rookie teammate Hiroya Miyagi. "I was forced to pitch with runners on base in almost every inning, so I'm happy I was able to protect ou...