Japan to ask tax-free stores to report visitors breaking quarantine

Newsfrom Japan

The government will ask duty-free stores to check the date of entry to Japan in customers' passports and report if they were shopping in violation of the required 14-day quarantine period, sources close to the matter said Friday. The government will also ask the stores to provide digital purchase records of violators to the National Tax Agency to ensure travelers follow the quarantine rule, as Tokyo grapples with a resurgence of COVID-19 just two weeks before the Tokyo Olympics open, the sources said. All travelers to Japan are currently required to make a pledge to self-isolate for 14 days af...