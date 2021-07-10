Biden urges Putin to take steps to stop cyberattacks from Russia

Newsfrom Japan

President Joe Biden on Friday urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to take steps to stem cyberattacks against U.S. entities from Russia, the White House said. In phone talks, Biden "underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware," according to the White House. Biden also reiterated that his administration "will take any necessary action" to defend American people and the country's infrastructure in the face of the continuing cyberattacks...