Seven-Eleven steps up work-life support for foreign workers

Newsfrom Japan

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has said it will start programs to support both the private and work-life of foreign workers at its convenience stores as part of efforts to retain them amid a labor shortage due to Japan's graying population. The operator of convenience stores, employing about 37,000 foreigners, plans to establish a database that will compile information on them, including nationality, education and job history, to enhance the workers' credibility when applying for credit cards, rental housing and other services, the company said. The programs for foreign workers, primarily students, ai...