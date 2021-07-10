80% of university seniors in Japan secure job offers

Newsfrom Japan

A total of 80.5 percent of university seniors in Japan who are scheduled to graduate next March have secured job offers as of July 1, an improvement from last year when job-hunting was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey. The online survey by Recruit Co., the operator of the Rikunabi job information website, showed the figure was 7.3 percentage points higher than the 73.2 percent in the same period in 2020, when the selection process was delayed due to the spread of virus infections. However, the rate was slightly lower than the 85.1 percent in the same period in 2019 b...