Atami mudslide evacuees take comfort from hotel accommodations

Newsfrom Japan

More than 500 people continue to take shelter following a massive mudslide a week ago in central Japan, but not in school gymnasiums as is usually the case for evacuees from natural disasters in the country. As the disaster occurred in Atami, a famed spa resort with plenty of hotels less than an hour from Tokyo by bullet train, local hotel operators have offered to accept those affected by the mudslide, which claimed at least nine lives with 20 people still missing. New WelCity Yugawara took in about 90 people on July 3, the day of the disaster. "I could rest in a clean tatami room," said Kenj...