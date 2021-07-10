Baseball: Ohtani blasts MLB-leading 33rd homer in loss to Seattle

Shohei Ohtani crushed his major league-leading 33rd home run Friday for the Los Angeles Angels, who fell 7-3 to the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners came back for the win at T-Mobile Park thanks to an eighth-inning grand slam by Mitch Haniger, who broke a 3-3 tie by blasting a two-out, 2-0 sinker from reliever Jose Quintana out to left center field. Two-way star Ohtani extended the Angels' lead to 3-0 in the top of the third with a towering solo shot off southpaw Marco Gonzales that flew an estimated 463 feet (141 meters) to right field and landed in the ballpark's upper deck. Teammate David Fle...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News