Baseball: Ohtani blasts MLB-leading 33rd homer in loss to Seattle

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani crushed his major league-leading 33rd home run Friday for the Los Angeles Angels, who fell 7-3 to the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners came back for the win at T-Mobile Park thanks to an eighth-inning grand slam by Mitch Haniger, who broke a 3-3 tie by blasting a two-out, 2-0 sinker from reliever Jose Quintana out to left center field. Two-way star Ohtani extended the Angels' lead to 3-0 in the top of the third with a towering solo shot off southpaw Marco Gonzales that flew an estimated 463 feet (141 meters) to right field and landed in the ballpark's upper deck. Teammate David Fle...