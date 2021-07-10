G-20 finance chiefs eye backing global minimum corporate tax rate

Newsfrom Japan

The finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies are expected to back plans to set a global minimum corporate tax rate and other new rules to address tax avoidance by multinational firms when they conclude their talks later Saturday. Their endorsement will likely add momentum to efforts to finalize a deal in October, bringing an end to years of multilateral negotiations to update the century-old international tax system. The measures are also expected to help governments raise revenues to invest in their recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The G-20 may also affirm the importance of fa...