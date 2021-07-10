Taiwan's digital minister to visit Tokyo for Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan's Digital Minister Audrey Tang will visit Japan to attend the Tokyo Olympics as a representative of the island, a Cabinet spokesperson said Saturday. Tang, an accomplished computer programmer, attracted attention by developing a system for the equal distribution of face masks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The digital minister also designed a vaccine reservation system for the island. The spokesperson said Tang "is acclaimed highly in and outside Taiwan" when announcing the government's decision to send the minister as its representative to the Tokyo Games that start on July 2...