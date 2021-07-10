Soccer: Onaiwu scores as 2nd-place F Marinos win 6th straight

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Ado Onaiwu scored as second-place Yokohama F Marinos claimed their sixth straight win in the J-League first division on Saturday, beating Avispa Fukuoka 2-0 at home. F Marinos, who lost manager Ange Postecoglou to Scottish giants Celtic in June, have now won four in a row under interim manager Hideki Matsunaga and sit nine points behind unbeaten leaders and reigning champions Kawasaki Frontale, with a game in hand. Jun Amano's fast cross with his weaker right foot had Avispa keeper Masaaki Murakami punching the ball straight at Tatsuki Nara in the 22nd minute for an own goal befo...