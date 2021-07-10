Baseball: Olympian Mercedes pitches Giants past Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Cristopher Mercedes, one of two Yomiuri Giants imports named to the Tokyo Olympic baseball rosters, allowed a run over 7-2/3 innings in an 8-1 win over the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers on Saturday. The win at Koshien Stadium trimmed the Tigers' lead over the second-place Giants to 2-1/2 games. Mercedes (5-1) struck out six and walked two while allowing seven hits. Along with right-hander Angel Sanchez, Mercedes will join the Dominican Republic's team, which will open the Olympic tournament against Japan on July 28 in Fukushima. The Giants scored early and often against the league lead...