URGENT: G-20 finance chiefs back global minimum corporate tax rate

G-20 finance chiefs back global minimum corporate tax rate

The finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies on Saturday backed a global minimum corporate tax rate and other new rules for taxing multinational companies, adding momentum to moves to finalize the plan in October. In a joint communique issued after their two-day meeting in Italy, the G-20 members said they "endorse" the key components of a broad agreement recently reached by around 130 countries and regions on measures aimed at addressing tax avoidance by multinationals. The G-20 calls on countries involved in the multilateral negotiations to "swiftly address the remaining issues and ...
