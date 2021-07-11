Nearly 30% see bonuses fall this summer due to pandemic impact

Newsfrom Japan

Nearly 30 percent of respondents in a private-sector survey said their summer bonuses fell from last year, indicating that more Japanese people are feeling the pinch of the coronavirus pandemic hurting corporate earnings. The percentage of people reporting falling bonuses rose sharply last year to 30.1 percent and stayed at 27.6 percent this year, the online survey by Nippon Life Insurance Co. showed. The corresponding figure for 2019 before the pandemic was 14.3 percent. Reflecting the severity of a hit to service providers, 38.5 percent of respondents in the transport and postal services sec...