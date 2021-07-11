Baseball: Darvish to miss All-Star Game, dealing with bad back

Newsfrom Japan

San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish is among a group of players unable to participate in the upcoming All-Star Game, as MLB on Saturday released the list of those who are inactive due to injury or have chosen not to play. The hyped Darvish-Shohei Ohtani matchup will have to wait, as Darvish, who delivered his worst outing of the season Thursday, will not pitch in next week's All-Star Game in Denver, Colorado as he deals with back and hip tightness. The All-Stars will come together at Coors Field for the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday. MLB named 11 players to the...