Tennis: Kamiji, Whiley win 5th Wimbledon wheelchair title together

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Yui Kamiji and British partner Jordanne Whiley won a fifth Wimbledon women's wheelchair doubles title as a pair Saturday as they beat South Africa's Kgothatso Montjane and Briton Lucy Shuker 6-0, 7-6(0). For Kamiji it was her sixth Wimbledon triumph, having also lifted the title with a different partner. In the women's wheelchair singles, Wimbledon debutant Momoko Ohtani failed to reach the final after the Japanese was ousted by Montjane 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in their semifinal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Friday.