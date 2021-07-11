Japan to begin accepting requests for vaccine passports from July 26

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will start accepting applications for so-called vaccine passports from July 26 for people who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, the top government spokesman said Sunday. The government will also consider whether to use such certificates for domestic economic activities in response to a request to do so made by business circles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on an NHK TV program. But "we should never allow people to be discriminated against or forced unfairly according to whether they have been vaccinated or not," he said during the TV pr...