Soccer: Gamba out of ACL after group-stage loss to Jeonbuk Motors

Gamba Osaka crashed out of the Asian Champions League on Saturday after finishing the group stage with a 2-1 defeat to South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors. The loss at Tashkent's Bunyodkor Stadium saw Gamba finish second in Group H with two wins, three draws and one loss -- seven points behind unbeaten group winners Jeonbuk. Needing a win to reach the knockout stage as one of the best three runners-up, Gamba quickly fell behind on a penalty before equalizing early in the second half with a thumping volley from Patric. With nine second-half shots on goal, last year's J-League runners-up were left ruin...