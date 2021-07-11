FOCUS: N. Korea's border blockage lets down citizens who want food, vaccines

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea's unwavering determination not to open its border with China to ward off the intrusion of the novel coronavirus has been fanning fears that the nuclear-armed country's citizens cannot receive food in satisfying quantities or vaccination anytime soon. While North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for unity of its nationals to overcome the difficulties related to the pandemic by building a self-reliant economy, he may be in a serious dilemma as to whether to end the border blockage, diplomatic sources said. Should North Korea resume its trade with China, the virus could spread in ...