Basketball: Japan falls to Finland in men's Olympic warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese men's basketball team fell 76-71 to Finland on Sunday in the last of three international friendlies at Okinawa Arena aimed at preparing the Olympic hosts for the Tokyo Games. Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe led Japan with 17 points and Chiba Jets big man Gavin Edwards contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds for Japan, which trailed by as many as 13 before closing the gap to three with 2:03 left. Julio Lamas' squad, which was without the services of Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, finished the round robin with one win and two losses, beating Hungary 79-58 on Wednesday...