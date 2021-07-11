Baseball: Suzuki's 3-run homer lifts Eagles past Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Daichi Suzuki hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the seventh inning to set the Rakuten Eagles on their way to a 9-3 win over the Seibu Lions in the Pacific League on Sunday. With the game tied 3-3, reliever Ken Togame (1-1) allowed Brandon Dixon a double and hit a batter before he was quickly relieved by Shota Takekuma with one out. The left-hander failed to get out of the jam, allowing Suzuki to go deep as the ball landed just inside the right foul pole at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi. Hideto Asamura's RBI single put Rakuten on the board in the first inning but Yuji Kaneko's sacrifice fly ti...