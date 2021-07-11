Tokyo hotel rapped for "Japanese only" notice for elevator use

Newsfrom Japan

A hotel in central Tokyo has posted "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" notices in front of its elevators in an attempt to step up anti-coronavirus measures ahead of the Olympics, but removed them after facing criticism, hotel officials said Sunday. Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu "had no intention to discriminate" against foreigners, and the notices were only intended to separate the flow of movements of guests related to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games from that of general guests, one of the officials said, adding, "We apologize for having caused misunderstanding." The hotel in Chiyoda Wa...