Soccer: Ogawa goal enough to give Yokohama FC 2nd win of season

Newsfrom Japan

Keijiro Ogawa's 11th-minute goal proved crucial as Yokohama FC clung on to a 1-0 win away to Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Sunday, the bottom side claiming their second win of the season after 22 games. Right-back Yota Maejima picked up a clearance off a Hiroshima corner before playing a well-weighted long through ball splitting two defenders for Ogawa to chase. The midfielder rounded onrushing keeper Takuto Hayashi and slid home from a tight angle under pressure from Sanfrecce captain Toshihiro Aoyama. "It's my trait to run behind and a good ball came my way," Ogawa said. "I was nervous at the end a...