Tokyo stocks open sharply higher after 3-day sell-off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Monday with the Nikkei rising over 2 percent, tracking gains on Wall Street late last week as investors also sought battered shares after the index's three-day fall. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average soared 539.93 points, or 1.93 percent, from Friday to 28,480.35. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 31.98 points, or 1.67 percent, at 1,944.36. Every industry category gained ground except for air transportation issues. Major gainers were led by nonferrous metal, machinery, a...