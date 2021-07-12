Japan June wholesale prices jump 5.0% on rising commodities

Newsfrom Japan

Wholesale prices in Japan surged 5.0 percent in June from a year earlier, due to rising commodity prices amid hopes for an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Bank of Japan data showed Monday. The prices of goods traded between companies marked the fourth monthly increase and followed a revised 5.1 percent rise in May. Among major gainers, petroleum and coal products jumped 42.0 percent from a year earlier, and nonferrous metal prices gained 37.6 percent. As economic activity picks up in parts of the world where COVID-19 vaccinations have progressed, demand for products such as wo...