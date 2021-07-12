Tokyo stocks surge in morning on strong Wall St. after 3-day sell-off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Monday morning, lifting the Nikkei index up by over 2 percent as sentiment was supported by a strong Wall Street late last week, while investors scooped up battered shares after the bellwether sagged for three consecutive days. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 640.36 points, or 2.29 percent, from Friday to 28,580.78. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 40.64 points, or 2.13 percent, at 1,953.02. All industry categories gained ground except for air transportation issues. Major gainers were led by machinery, metal p...