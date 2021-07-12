VR takes passengers to "Demon Slayer" ride at Universal Studios Japan

Newsfrom Japan

A new ride based on the popular "Demon Slayer" manga and anime series opening at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka in September will feature virtual reality technology to give visitors the feel of being onboard the anime-inspired train, its operator said. The roller coaster "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR Ride" mimics the steam locomotive "Mugen Train" in the series, with passengers able to enjoy the images and voices of hero Tanjiro Kamado and other characters such as Kyojuro Rengoku who are fighting demons. Rengoku is a central character in the blockbuster animated film "Demon Slayer -- Ki...