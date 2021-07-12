Baseball: All-Stars Darvish, Kikuchi placed on injured list

Newsfrom Japan

San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish and Seattle Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi were placed on the 10-day injured list by their respective teams on Sunday. Both Japanese pitchers are All-Star Game picks, but Darvish is among the list of players who will not take part in Tuesday's game at Coors Field because of injury. Darvish went on the injured list with left hip inflammation, with the move retroactive to Friday. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Darvish's early exit from his last outing was precautionary, and that the pitcher is planning to travel to Denver to attend the All-Star Game. Dar...