Japan to issue vaccine passports free of charge

Newsfrom Japan

The so-called vaccine passports Japan plans to issue to allow people inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally will be free of charge, the government's top spokesman said Monday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference that starting July 26, people will be able to apply for the certificates in the municipalities where they were registered as a resident at the time they got their shots. The Foreign Ministry's website will feature a list of countries and regions that will ease quarantine measures for those with a vaccine passport, Kato said. Japan is looking to...