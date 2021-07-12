"Super Mario 64" copy fetches $1.56 mil., record for video game

Newsfrom Japan

An unopened copy of Nintendo Co.'s "Super Mario 64" sold in 1996 fetched $1.56 million at an auction on Sunday, a record price for a single video game, a U.S. auctioneer said. It broke the previous record set Friday of $870,000 for a sealed copy of Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda," according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas. The hefty prices reflect a recent rise in nostalgia among collectors for old games. Super Mario 64 for the Nintendo 64 console is known as the series' first three-dimensional action game. Heritage Auctions described the condition of the auctioned copy as "just so breathtakin...