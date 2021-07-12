Nikkei ends over 2% higher on strong machinery orders data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei gaining over 2 percent following its three-day fall as investors took heart from Japan's solid machinery orders data and advances in U.S. and European shares late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 628.60 points, or 2.25 percent, from Friday at 28,569.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 40.95 points, or 2.14 percent, higher at 1,953.33. Gainers were led by machinery, metal product, and electric appliance issues.