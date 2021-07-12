Solar power to become cheaper than nuclear in 2030: gov't estimate

Newsfrom Japan

Solar power will overtake nuclear power as the cheapest source of energy for Japan in 2030 due to the latter's ballooning safety measure costs following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, a government estimate showed for the first time Monday. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at an expert panel meeting estimated the cost of generating nuclear power will rise about 10 percent from its previous estimate in 2015, while the cost of solar power will drop as it becomes more widespread due to decarbonization efforts. METI has traditionally emphasized the low cost of power generation as a...