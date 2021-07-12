Soccer: Doan nets brace as Japan down Honduras in Olympic warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

Maya Yoshida scored the opener and Ritsu Doan hit a brace as Japan's under-24s claimed a 3-1 win over their Honduran counterparts on Monday in the first of two warm-up games ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. With three established overage players called up in the shape of captain Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai and Wataru Endo to shore up an already promising-looking young side, Japan dominated their Olympic rivals for large spells with a flowing display and can head into another warm-up with Spain on Saturday with a good degree of confidence. "We have to raise our quality further but given the conditions ou...