Baseball: Tigers in dramatic walk-off win after 4-run 9th inning

The Hanshin Tigers scored four runs from two outs in the ninth inning as the Central League leaders snatched a 4-3 walk-off win over the DeNA BayStars on Monday. Hanshin put runners on the corners with two outs off DeNA closer Kazuki Mishima (1-4) before Koji Chikamoto, Kento Itohara, Jefry Marte and cleanup Yusuke Oyama all singled in a run to spark a wild celebration at Koshien Stadium. "I just had to hit. It was a win helped by everyone in the team," said Oyama, who was without a hit in his four previous at-bats. "I knew I hadn't been hitting at important moments so I'm glad to have hit one...