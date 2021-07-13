Tokyo stocks open higher on firm Wall St.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, encouraged by gains on Wall Street where the market was lifted by expectations of growing profits for financial issues ahead of the release of bank earnings later this week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 220.67 points, or 0.77 percent, from Monday to 28,789.69. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 16.56 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,969.89. All industry categories gained ground except for air transportation issues. Major gainers were led by mining, insurance, and ...