Tokyo stocks rise in morning on receding economic slowdown fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, tracking overnight record highs on Wall Street as concerns over a sluggish global economic recovery abated. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 223.04 points, or 0.78 percent, from Monday to 28,792.06. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.12 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,968.45. Gainers were led by mining, marine transportation, and insurance issues.