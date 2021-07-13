Sharp, Fuyo General Lease form solar power joint venture in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Sharp Corp. and Fuyo General Lease Co. have established a joint venture in Thailand to sell solar-generated electricity to corporate clients. Sharp said Monday that Bangkok-based Sharp Solar Solution Asia Co. concluded an accord with Fuyo General Lease of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. the same day to create S-Solar Generation Thailand Co. in the Thai capital. It is the first time the Japanese electronics firm or one of its subsidiaries has launched the sale of electricity to private companies. Sharp did not release the joint venture's capital or investment ratios. Under a power purchase ...