Baseball: Ohtani makes early exit from MLB All-Star Home Run Derby

Sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto put on a show during their first-round battle in the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday, but it was the Dominican who pulled off a massive upset by beating the Los Angeles Angels' Japanese star. With the final tally 31 home runs to 28, Ohtani, who became the first Japanese player to participate in a Home Run Derby the night before Major League Baseball's annual Midsummer Classic, fell to the Washington Nationals star after a tiebreaker swing-off. In the initial round, Ohtani and Soto both hit 22 balls over the fence. Then, in a one-minute tiebreaker, they bo...