Tokyo stocks end higher on abating fears of slow economic recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday on abating concerns over a sluggish global economic recovery following consecutive record highs on Wall Street. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 149.22 points, or 0.52 percent, from Monday at 28,718.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 14.31 points, or 0.73 percent, higher at 1,967.64. Gainers were led by mining, consumer credit and insurance issues.