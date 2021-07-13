Japanese astronaut Noguchi expects space tourism to accelerate

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi said Tuesday he expects space tourism to "accelerate rapidly" after U.S. company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. successfully carried passengers to the edge of space on the weekend. "I think changes such as a collapse in the cost (of space tourism) will happen soon," Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said in an interview with Kyodo News. The 56-year-old, who returned to Earth in May after a six-month stay at the International Space Station, predicted that costs could fall from tens of millions of yen per person at present to fit the budgets of or...