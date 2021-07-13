FOCUS: Southeast Asia COVID surge hits Japanese firms' supply chains

Newsfrom Japan

Surging coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia, in such countries as Malaysia and Indonesia, have started affecting the supply chains of Japanese companies, with the possibility of regional production disruption becoming more real. In Malaysia, where lockdown has been in place since June 1, plants belonging to Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. remain closed. That is largely because of regulations that limit factory workers reporting to work to 10 percent or less. The lockdown has already been extended twice, with more stringent restrictions imposed July 5 on Malaysia's capital region, where ...