Baseball: Rookie Kita homers first pitch on pro debut in Orix win

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Ryoto Kita hit a home run off the first pitch of his professional career and went 3-for-3 as the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes beat the Nippon Ham Fighters 5-0 on Tuesday. The outfielder, the Buffaloes' third draft pick last year, pulled an inside breaking ball from Takahide Ikeda (3-9) over the right-field fence at Windhill East Hokkaido Stadium in Kushiro, a two-run shot capping off a five-run first inning for the visitors. Kita singled to left and stole a base in the third and also had an infield single in the sixth during a memorial debut game. "I'd been told by the manager ...