Tokyo stocks open lower on U.S. inflation concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses as sentiment was dented by concerns over inflation following higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price index data for June. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 102.78 points, or 0.36 percent, from Tuesday to 28,615.46. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 2.83 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,964.81. Decliners were led by air transportation, iron and steel, and rubber product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.60-61 yen compar...