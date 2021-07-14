U.S. steps up warning against businesses tied to China's Xinjiang

The U.S. government on Tuesday stepped up a warning for businesses with supply chain and investment links to China's far-western Xinjiang region, citing the risk of association with alleged severe human rights abuses and forced labor there. "Businesses and individuals that do not exit supply chains, ventures, and/or investments connected to Xinjiang could run a high risk of violating U.S. law," the State Department and others said in a business advisory, which was updated from one issued in July last year. The release of such an advisory is the latest effort by the administration of President ...
Kyodo News

